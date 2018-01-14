How airbags saved the day for two childhood friends

By | Published: 12:53 am 12:54 am

Hyderabad: Airbags in the Volkswagen car are believed to have saved the lives of Vivek and Pruthvi who were seated in the front, while Vishwajeet, who was seated behind without wearing a seat belt, died in the crash.

Vivek, who was at the wheel, had allegedly been driving in a rash and negligent manner from the time the four started after the party at Manikonda. He was also warned by his friends to reduce the speed but he did not pay heed.

“Fearing his rash and negligent driving, Vishwajeet who was seated in the front is said to have shifted to the rear seat, while Pruthvi who, came to the front, warned him again. But with him not heeding their requests, Pruthvi too fastened his seat belt,” sources said.

“Vivek who sensed danger tried to stop the car by applying the brakes, including the handbrake. But he was too late and though he tried to turn the car to avoid hitting the pavement, he could not control the car,” police said.