How COVID-19 is affecting artisan households of Telangana

By | Dr. Chandan Bose | Published: 12:07 am 10:35 pm

Just before lockdown 2.0 was announced, members of the Danalakota household (living in Uppal, a suburb of Hyderabad), like many across the nation, had already anticipated that their hopes to actually leave their homes and conduct business as usual were already bleak.

Like many of us, business was also on their minds. But unlike many of ours, theirs is a business that has always faced the fear of getting crippled. They are part of what many economists have called the ‘sunset industry’ of India — the handloom and handicraft sectors.

Vaikuntam Danalakota, his wife Vanaja, and their three children – Sakshi, Rakesh and Vinay – belong to a community of traditional painters, woodworkers and sculptors in Telangana, called ‘Nakash.’

Till 2013, the family lived and worked in Cheriyal, about 80 km from Hyderabad. The place also lends its name to the narrative paintings that the family produces called ‘Cheriyal Paintings,’ which are registered as a Geographical Indication. Their decision to move to Hyderabad was motivated by the fact that the bulk of their customers and retail clients, including Lepakshi Handicrafts Emporium and Golconda Handicrafts Emporium, were located in the State Capital. Today, the family works out of their two-bedroom home, producing intricately painted canvases, boxes, figurines and plates.

Expand customer base

They recently expanded their customer base by publishing their work on social media platforms and communicating with distant clients via WhatsApp and delivering to them the finished work. Canvases being passed from one family member to another, brushes being dipped in small colour containers, unfinished paintings lying around, finished paintings rolled up, colour-stained corners, and a fair number of awards and photographs of Vanaja and Vaikuntam receiving them, punctuating the walls – these are some of the things which one notices when one walks into their house on an ordinary day.

But these are not ordinary days. The profusion of activity has come to a halt in this house in Uppal. “We are usually really busy,” says Rakesh, Vaikuntam’s eldest son, who is also a trained mechanical engineer but is completely involved in the family practice. “On most days, we begin work around 7 am and it could go on till 8 pm to 9 pm. During the day, we also need to do the cooking, cleaning and other household chores. But now we barely have enough work to occupy us for even a few hours.”

Shock to family

The lockdown came as a shock to the family. “We were not prepared. Our work involves some essential raw materials. We need to source cloth on which we do our paintings and colour and our work requires a very specific kind of glue, which is not available everywhere. Usually we keep enough stock for 15 days, depending on the quantum of work. But when the lockdown was announced, we didn’t get a chance to go and stock materials. Getting food and groceries is not difficult because those are ‘essential’ items. But for artisans like us, colour and other items without which we cannot work is also absolutely essential,” explains Rakesh.

They ran out of supplies two weeks after the first lockdown was announced. As a result, the family is unable to produce new work and keep it ready once retail markets eventually open. But a bigger concern for the family is the volume of finished paintings, which is rolled and piled up in one corner of the house.

“If we were informed even a week prior to the lockdown, we would have put in more hours, finished the work, sent them to our clients, so that they could pay us. Now that the work is finished, we have no option but to wait till May 3 to be able to courier it to our customers. Our payments are stuck, and we can only hope that our customers will not backtrack. One never knows. Everyone fears a financial cringe. Why would anyone want to pay for folk paintings at a time like this?”

Big disadvantage

With ‘work-from-home’ becoming the acceptable norm, many businesses and companies that ordinarily require employees to be in offices are able to sustain themselves through virtual participation. On the other hand, it seems that this lockdown presents a huge disadvantage for many artisanal families like Rakesh’s whose work was always located within the home. This certainly is an irony, but the COVID-19 crisis has also exposed the kind value that we as a society place on certain kinds of work, namely artisanal work.

Vaikuntam is fully aware of the kind of priority the handicraft industry is given within the larger scheme of the economy. “The coming months are going to be tough for my family. In the current situation, companies are running at a loss. But what the government must understand is that most small artisanal households get a lot of work from companies. The bulk of our orders are actually corporate gifts – small paintings and painted boxes, among others , which we keep getting throughout the year. We fear that companies, in an attempt to cut costs, will stop placing such orders. Handicrafts are after all considered decorative items. People can do without them.”

But it does seem strange that members of a sector, considered the largest generator of employment after agriculture with a high potential for foreign exchange, perceive themselves as engaging in only ‘decorative’ work, that is somewhat dispensable. While governments celebrate individual artisans, including Vaikuntam, with ‘Master Craftsman’ Awards, and avow them as the true flagbearers of India’s technological and aesthetic heritage, the revivalist attempt during post-COVID-19 needs to extend beyond rhetoric.

Govt support must

“It is only fair that a time like this the government steps up and ensures that we are able to sell what we produce. In fact each State government should buy local handicrafts of their region. Organising exhibitions will not be enough to salvage our situation. Government should encourage the different departments – Electricity, Municipal Corporation, Engineering, Health, Transport and Civil – to use artisanal products in their offices, and by offering them as gifts during formal events and visits,” said Vaikuntam.

Rakesh points out that a number of their Telugu clients in Hyderabad have relatives among the diaspora in countries such as the US, UK, and France. This was another growing customer-base that the family had just started exploring.

“A lot of our Telugu clients would recommend our work to their relatives living abroad and order on their behalf. The situation would not have been so dire if we could rely upon orders from those places till the situation in India stabilizes; but America, the United Kingdom and France are the worst affected, more than India,” he adds.

Contemporary themes

Despite uncertainties about the future, and especially about whom they could turn to, these artists are making sure that their work has relevance, especially during these exceptional times. Vinay, Vaikuntam’s youngest son, over the last week has made two paintings depicting the themes of ‘Stay at Home’ and ‘Social Distancing.’ Imagined through their collective style, these paintings testify the kind of innovation and resilience these artists are capable of demonstrating.

“This period is going to go down in history. I thought we should represent it through our medium of expression. Nakashi paintings have always depicted what is happening in society. So we are simply continuing that tradition,” says Vinay.

(Author is an Assistant Professor of Anthropology in the Department of Liberal Arts at IIT Hyderabad. He has recently authored a book ‘Perspectives on Home, Work and Identity among artisans in Telangana: Conversations around Craft’.)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .