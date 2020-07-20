How deep is the ocean?

By | Published: 6:55 pm

The ocean has an average depth of approximately 3.7 km (or 2.3 miles). A calculation from satellite measurements in 2010 put the average depth at 3,682 metres (12,080 feet). However, only about 10% of Earth’s seafloor has been mapped to high resolution, so this figure is only an estimate.

Ocean depth is divided into zones: littoral, bathyal, abyssal and hadal. The deepest part of the ocean, the hadal zone, is anywhere deeper than 6 km.

Challenger Deep, in the Mariana Trench, is the deepest point in the ocean known so far, at approximately 11 km — deeper than Mount Everest is tall. The trench is located in the western Pacific Ocean.

The extreme depth of the Mariana Trench and other oceanic trenches is caused by subduction – where on the boundary of two converging tectonic plates, one descends down into Earth’s mantle, creating a deep trough.