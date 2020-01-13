How to excel in Civils interview

By | Gopala Krishna V | Published: 12:38 am 5:00 pm

…Continued from

The Arun Nigvekar Committee 2012 on Personalilty Test had recommended that the following template should be used for awarding marks in the Personality Test.

* Don’t interrupt. A board member may be stating a problem for you to analyze. He will ask you a question when the time comes. Let him state the problem, and wait for the question.

*Make sure you understand the question. Don’t try to answer until you are sure what the question is. If it’s not clear restate it in your own words or ask the board member to clarify it for you. But don’t haggle about minor elements.

* Reply promptly but not hastily. A common entry on oral board rating sheet is “candidate responded readily”, or “candidate hesitated in replies”. Respond as promptly and quickly as you can, but don’t jump in to a hasty, ill-considered answer.

*Don’t be preemptory in your answers. A brief answer is proper – but don’t fire your answer back. That is a losing game from your point of view. The board member can probably ask questions much faster than you can answer them.

* Don’t try to create the answer you think the board member wants. He is interested in what kind of a mind you have and how it works – not in playing games. Furthermore, he can usually spot this practice and will usually grade you down on it.

* Don’t switch sides in your reply merely to agree with a board member. Frequently, a member will take a contrary position merely to draw you out and to see if you are willing and able to defend your point of view. Don’t start a debate, yet don’t surrender a good position. If a position is worth taking, it is worth defending. There is a thin line of distinction between stubborness and being defensive.

* Don’t be afraid to admit an error in judgement if you are shown to be wrong. The board knows that you are forced to reply without any opportunity for careful consideration. Your answer may be demonstrably wrong, if so, admit it and get on with the interview.

4 Don’t dwell at length on your present job. (in case you are working). The opening question may related to your present assignment. Answer the question but don’t go into an extended discussion. You are being examined for a new job, not your present one. As a matter of fact, try to phrase all your answers in terms of the job for which you are being examined.

4Don’t bring in extraneous comments or tell lengthy anecdotes. Keep your replies to the point. If you feel the need of an illustration from your personal experience, keep it short. Leave out the minor details. Make sure the incident is ‘real’ and not ‘imaginary’.

Probably you will forget most of the “do’s” and “don’t’s” when you walk into the oral interview room. Even remembering them all will not ensure you a passing grade.

But remembering them will help you to put your best foot forward, without treading on the toes of the board members.

Rumour and popular opinion to the contrary not withstanding, an oral board wants you to make the best appearance possible. They know you are under pressure – but they also want to see how you respond to it as a guide to what your reaction would be under the pressures of the job you seek. They would rather give you a good than fail you but there’s is a heavy responsibility, for upon their decisions will depend, in some measure, the success or failure of a public service and the expenditure of large sums of the taxpayer’s money. Whether it is contained in the area of examination or not, they will be influenced by the degree of poise you display, the personal traits you show, and the manner in which you respond. It is up to you to convince the board that you possess the necessary qualifications to assure satisfactory performance in the position you seek. Proper preparation should assist you in making this demonstration. Hope that this statement will help you do your best……

