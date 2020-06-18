How George Floyd’s death changed Jordin Sparks’ thinking

By | Published: 9:58 am

Los Angeles: The death of George Floyd has taught a major lesson to singer Jordin Sparks.

In an interaction with SiriusXM DJ Joe Madison, Jordin admitted that she used to be nervous to speak out publicly in the past, but amid the Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, she has realised that silence is not the solution, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “I’ve always been one of those people that fears being misunderstood. I would never intentionally try and hurt somebody’s feelings or try and offend anyone.”

“I have been nervous to speak on things, a lot of times throughout my career. (But I) just can’t be afraid to offend people anymore, or to be misunderstood.”

Jordin added: “This moment in time for me, especially being mixed, and especially having a Black husband, and a son that the world is going to view as Black as well — even though he’s got lighter skin and blue eyes, he’s still going to be a Black kid, you know what I’m saying? And for me, it was just like, you know what? Basically, expletive this. I can’t, I cannot, I just can’t, I cannot not say anything. I have to say something.”

African-American George Floyd died in Minneapolis in May, after a white police officer pinned him to the ground brutslly with his knees.