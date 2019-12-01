How Hollywood is inspiring Bollywood peeps

By | Published: 8:28 pm

Did the trailers of Panipat and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior remind you of Game Of Thrones? Or the action of War and Saaho bring memories of Mission Impossible? Well, that’s because the canvas of Bollywood is getting glossier, with the creative geniuses of Hollywood increasingly working on Bollywood projects.

From action gurus, stunt directors, VFX experts, cinematographers, musicians, make-up experts, technicians to physical trainers, talent from the West is being roped in to deliver world-standard content in Hindi films. Star-driven vehicles such as Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai, Race 3, Bharat, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari and Rishi Kapoor’s Kapoor & Sons are infused with Hollywood mastery.

“Now that we are used to watching global content, from films to content on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, people have more expectations. They want everything to look good. It makes a difference. The production value, the look and lighting has to be on par with the Hollywood standard. It works well for all as it improves the whole get up of the project,” said trade expert Rajesh Thadani.

Some notables projects with foreign twist include Kesari with Mad Max: Fury Road stunt coordinator Lawrence Woodward, Bang Bang with Thor stunt coordinator Andy Armstrong, Sunny Deol’s Ghayal Once Again with Hollywood stunt coordinator Dan Bradley, Krrish franchise, Prabhas’ Saaho with Hollywood stuntmaster Kenny Bates, Taapsee Pannu’s Naam Shabana with Hollywood stuntman Cyril Raffaelli and Rishi Kapoor’s Kapoor & Sons with makeup artist Greg Cannom.

Hollywood action director Paul Jennings, who has worked in movies such as The Dark Knight and San Andreas among many others, says the action spectacle in War is on par with films like Mission Impossible and Fast and Furious.

“What I love about Bollywood is I believe you can push the action a little bit further. You can do things which push the boundaries of believability right to the edge and it means you can end up with more spectacular sequences,” Jennings said, who designed jaw-dropping action sequences for War, which is his first Bollywood film.