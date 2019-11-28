How homoeopathy tackles the organs in AIDS patients

By | Dr Venugopal Gouri | Published: 7:46 pm

If there is one syndrome apart from terror which is affecting humanity for the past two decades, it is probably AIDS or Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome caused by HIV or Human Immunodeficiency Virus. But that does not mean that there is no solution to any of these issues. It is problem’s identification and addressing the issue that is the need of the hour.

The human body is a bunch of amazing organs which work in harmony and have an immune system which wards of any external agents attempting to interfere with their function. This is done by the T lymphocytes which run through the blood stream and target the foreign organisms with deadly precision. But when the virus enters the body, it causes submission of these lymphocytes and the immune system becomes suppressed and is unable to discharge its duty.

The very presence of the virus (HIV) in the body does not mean AIDS. When the T lymphocytes in circulation are less than 300 per millilitre of serum, it means the virus has begun to replicate and is leading to the killing of these immune cells. When the count falls below 200, it is a cause of concern as it can now be declared that the person is suffering from Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome. The primary source of infection in the human body is probably through the respiratory mechanism.

Since the lining of the gastrointestinal tract is the major producer of the white blood cells in the body, the lacunae caused due to their reduction in number invariably causes the infection of the area, expressing itself as diarrhoea to start with.

This virus can cause the involvement of the lining of the nerve cells called as myelitis which leads to impairment of impulses along the nerve fibres and weakening of the functions.

Patients suffering with AIDS are also more prone to tumours and cancers too as the incidence of cervical cancer, Kaposi’s sarcoma, colon cancer are more common in them.

It spreads from infected mother to her child during pregnancy or childbirth or when unsterilised needles are used for different patients or drug users are all found prone to this disease.

Homoeopathic medicine has a role to play in probably every stage of the disease. If it is Senega, Eupa perf, Dulcamara which are helpful when upper respiratory tract is beginning to get infected, Ars iod, Kali carb and Thuja help when the lungs are prone. The gastrointestinal symptoms are helped with Ars alb, Phos, Pyrogenum, etc. while the neurological issues are addressed with Plumbum met, Physostigma, etc. To keep the virus at bay and keep the immune system uncompromised even as infections are addressed well are the challenges that face modern medicine today.

