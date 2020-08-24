How hormones effect emotions?

By | Published: 12:11 am 11:21 pm

Our amazing human body actually has a dedicated system to just help you ‘feel things and realise them’! The endocrine system — the system that makes hormones flow in your body — not only performs other critical bodily functions, but also helps you ‘feel’.

When you see an ice cream parlor that you like you feel good because the brain has a memory segment that correlates your previous experiences to the present visual data. Now, your brain knows that you like the end result of going into that store. In order for you to experience this happiness, your brain releases endorphins which are the feel-good chemicals.

Hormonal flow is linked to the neural network. Neurons communicate information about bodily functions to the pituitary gland, which then triggers the endocrine glands to increase or decrease the production of hormones. This system works based on environmental stimuli and affects your response and your emotional state.

Interestingly enough, the brain is not exempt from the effects of hormones. Hormones are released in the bloodstream and can therefore affect the functioning of neurotransmitters in the brain.

We are not productive under a lot of stress. That’s because our cognitive performance and neural networks are altered by the effects of hormones. Some hormones are even capable of affecting the protein and DNA structure of your brain cells.

Emotions and hormones are intricately linked and while it is unlikely that you can fully control your emotions by controlling your hormones, it is possible to influence the production of “happy” hormones like dopamine and serotonin by maintaining a positive and healthy lifestyle.

Although we may not be able to control the release of hormones, we can certainly influence them. By consuming certain foods or regulating the amount of certain foods, we can alter the production of hormones in our body.