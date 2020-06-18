How Hyderabad faced Spanish Flu

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: The people of Hyderabad have always been on the forefront when it comes to extending help to the needy, whether it’s a natural calamity or outbreak of a deadly disease.

Even during the current Covid-19 pandemic, as the lockdown began towards the end of March, this helping attitude was visible with many people, individually and in groups, coming forward to distribute groceries, essentials and other items to migrant workers and poor and also with medicines to stranded or helpless elderly people.

This, however, is not the first time that the city has reached out to the needy in this manner.

In 1918, when the Spanish Flu spread across the globe, the citizens of Hyderabad along with the then official health machinery had come out fighting the deadly virus.

Their selfless contribution in that crisis time later saw the then Nizam’s government issuing and presenting medals and awards to those who contributed in the fight against the Spanish Flu of 1918-1919.

According to historians in the city, the Nizam government had presented medals and awards to thousands of staff working in the health department, including doctors and nurses for rendering their services during the crisis.

Dr Mohammed Safiullah, Managing Trustee at Deccan Heritage Trust, said the Nizam’s government had done “a tremendous job by recognising health workers for protecting patients from influenza”.

“Almost all the health staff members were presented with medals during 1919-1920,” he said. Safiullah said that he had a collection of medals given by the Nizam’s government to show future generations. “The initiative taken up by the Nizam’s government can be an inspiration to the health, police and municipal officials if the Telangana government decides to recognise frontline workers,” he added.

Historians also said police officials were communicating with them regarding the initiative. A senior official with the Hyderabad City Police is planning to confer police personnel with medals for their selfless service during lockdown, a historian said.

Since it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and not everyone might get a chance to serve these many people, it would be a good move for any government to recognise frontline warriors of Covid-19, historians added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .