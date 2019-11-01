How Hyderabad made the UNESCO cut

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: From the days when Hyderabadi biryani hogged all the limelight, the city’s other delectable gastronomic delights are now about to find a place in global gourmet diaries.

The city’s selection in the UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network in the Gastronomy category is going to make a huge difference for Hyderabad’s culinary heritage and standards as well.

Already ranked among the top 10 fastest growing cities in the world, the UNESCO selection will now propel tourism opportunities, draw more international visitors and make Hyderabad get noticed on the global platform in a new dimension, besides generating more revenue, according to Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar.

It was not easy to be selected in the Creative Cities UNESCO’s network. During the six months of grueling preparation, 54 consultative meetings were conducted with over 20 identified partners, including hoteliers, chefs associations, women self-help groups, street vendors, hawkers and others.

Initially, 12 cities from India applied, of which eight applications were submitted within deadline and in all formats. Based on the presentation before UNESCO India, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Srinagar, Lucknow were selected to be nominated from India, he said. Hyderabad and Mumbai made the final cut, with Mumbai getting into the Film category.

What’s in store?

As part of strengthening the network with member cities on international level, three initiatives — Feed the Global Need, Connecting through Cuisine and International Chef Hub — are being proposed, Arvind Kumar said.

A Global Chefs Exchange Programme to open channels for mutual exchange of information of culinary arts and skills, which will also aid in providing a platform for recipes, ingredients and skills from across the globe and a new dimension to the global gastronomical culture, is another proposal. An International Chef Hub, an online platform, will also be formed by making good use of technology and social media to connect and network food creators’ world over. This will aid in formation of global partnerships, besides providing global entrepreneurs to establish Hyderabad food enterprises, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .