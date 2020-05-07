How I represent women on-screen is important: Bhumi Pednekar

By | Published: 6:19 pm

Speaking about the portrayal of women in her films, actor Bhumi Pednekar said that the way she represents women on screen through her roles is very important for her. “For me, how I represent women on screen is very important. Cinema has the power to influence people and I do feel that through our portrayal of women, we can push the messaging of equality, of independence,” the Toilet actor said.

“I thank my visionary filmmakers who chose to tell stories of these magnificent women to the people of my country. It has been an honour to be a part of their cinema and bring such courageous, fantastic, confident women on-screen,” she said.

Bhumi said that through her films, she intends to make people realise how equality is yet to be achieved in society.

“My journey in cinema has just begun. I will continue to strive to find more such women whose stories I want to tell on screen. I feel when people see such women and their lives, their struggles, their pain, their dreams, their victories, there can be a shift in perspective,” she said.

“It might help us to further understand how far we are from achieving equality and how much women can contribute to making our country and our society stronger,” she added.