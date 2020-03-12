How intermittent fasting helps prevent diseases

By | Published: 3:46 pm

Intermittent fasting works wonders for overall health, particularly for the liver, as it inhibits the secretion of a protein that regulates a large number of liver genes, new research has found.The findings will help develop new interventions to lower disease risk and discover the optimum intervals for fasting.

In experiments with mice, researchers led by Dr Mark Larance at the University of Sydney identified how fasting on alternate days affected proteins in the liver, showing the unexpected impact on fatty acid metabolism and the surprising role played by a master regulator protein that controls many biological pathways in the liver and other organs.

According to Dr Larance, a Cancer Institute of NSW Future Research Fellow in the Charles Perkins Centre and School of Life and Environmental Sciences at the University of Sydney, “We know that fasting can be an effective intervention to treat disease and improve liver health. But we haven’t known how fasting reprogrammes liver proteins, which perform a diverse array of essential metabolic functions.”

“For the first time, we showed that HNF4-(alpha) is inhibited during intermittent fasting. This has downstream consequences, such as lowering the abundance of blood proteins in inflammation or affecting bile synthesis. This helps explain some of the previously known facts about intermittent fasting,” Dr Larance said.

The researchers also found that every-other-day-fasting — where no food was consumed on alternate days — changed the metabolism of fatty acids in the liver, knowledge that could be applied to improvements in glucose tolerance and the regulation of diabetes.