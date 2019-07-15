How ‘ismart thinking’ helped Puri Jagannadh’s script

By | Published: 8:11 pm

After the movie Jr NTR starrer Temper, not many of Puri Jagannadh’s movies in the last four years have made any impact at the box office. “Even a crook appears genius when a movie does well. If it fails, even a genius appears like a fool to everyone. This is how industry judges you. It’s been a long time after Temper, and yes, there is some amount pressure on me and thus drove me to think ‘ismart’. Away from my routine style of filmmaking, I am bringing my best to entertain Telugu audience,” says Puri whose upcoming romantic thriller iSmart Shankar is due for release this weekend.

The project iSmart Shankar actually took shape, when actor Ram Pothineni had met Puri sometime ago. “Ram was really annoyed playing too many “good boy” kind of roles. So, he asked me to make him a baddie. That was when it all started and we sat on the script,” he says.The movie has Ram in the main lead, while Nidhi Agarwal and Nabha Natesh are playing the female leads in iSmart Shankar. Ram plays a gutsy Hyderabad youth who ‘gives a damn’, handles everything roughly and speaks pukka Telangana.

“Ram had never spoken Telangana. But, I thought a Hyderabadi youth should be a local guy and probably he should speak Telangana in the story. So, within no time, Ram put in really good efforts in displaying his skills on-screen bringing out the mass outlook to the character,” the director added.

The movie is also part sci-fiction where a chip is inserted in the head of the protagonist. “It is inspired by some Hollywood movie. Inserting chip in the head is not our nativity. The idea itself doesn’t ring a bell with average Telugu audience. It is a new element which I wanted to be in my movie,” he says.