How Meenakshi Dixit made the superstar wait!

By | Published: 7:38 pm

Mahesh Babu’s most-awaited movie Maharshi released to packed houses. Excited about her role and the way the film is managing to garner attention, and collections, Meenakshi Dixit who appears in a key role in the film, talks about her experiences of working in the movie.

Earlier, she has acted in Dookudu’s title song along with Mahesh, and now played a friend to Mahesh in the film, which can be divided into three parts — the first is set in college, second is the the US and the third in Maharshi’s native place.

Meenakshi appears in the second part when Mahesh is in the US. Sharing an incident where she made Mahesh Babu wait for a shot, Meenakshi says: “When we went to shoot in New York — a new place, a new area, with a jet lag of 24 hours, on the first day, we were running a little late. We were all doing cut-to-cut scenes, as we were shooting in a high security area.

We finished the shot and we were under pressure, after the first shot, we moved to another place and for the second shot, I lost my bag, which had my personal belongings and I started crying, as my entire makeup kit, important outfits that I had to try in the films, got lost. My next shot is ready and I was searching and crying; my tears made my makeup go for a toss.

On the location, they all got to know about it. I redid my makeup, and was feeling very guilty as I made the superstar wait. He was smiling and asked is everything okay, and told me that everything will be fine. Finally, after completing the shoot, I found my bag,” says Meenakshi.