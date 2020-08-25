How Sanjay Borra captures people in myriad moods

By | Published: 8:01 pm 8:10 pm

Sanjay Borra, a Hyderabad-based photographer was always on the move before the pandemic forced him to remain indoors. Nevertheless, the homebound shutterbug says he learnt to make the best out of the situation.

The freelance photographer started documenting the lives of people amid the pandemic – all from the balcony of his home.

“Since lockdown began, like everyone else, I have been confined to the home. I would spend hours in my room and balcony to observe the world around me. I saw hard-working people, struggling to eke out an income during the pandemic. Realising that the lockdown would be once-in-a-lifetime event, I wanted to turn the lens on the real-world people,” Sanjay said.

This Khairtabad resident consciously spent hours looking out the windows for a person to appear in the frame. After a week, he started getting used to it and eventually the waiting times shortened.

It’s all about the anticipation and timing, he believes. “You know that something is going to happen, then you just go out into the balcony or peep through the window waiting for something to unfold,” he added.

He watches the narrow stretch of the street from his first-floor bedroom window and balcony as people, mostly street vendors, sanitation workers and pedestrians go about their lives. At times, Sanjay also has a conversation with them, asking about their business and offering drinking water.

A street vendor taking a nap after having lunch, a woman vendor selling vegetables in the pouring rain, a kid trying to entertain himself, a delivery agent working far from home to feed their family, an auto driver sanitising his hands and a domestic worker are among the varied people who appeared in the frames captured by Sanjay.

