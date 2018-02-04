How seaplanes can boost tourism

By | Published: 12:21 am

Optimistic on the growth prospects for seaplanes in India, leading airline Spicejet’s CEO Ajay Singh has said this new mode of transport can boost the country’s tourism sector in a big way.

He shared that they can convert any pond into an airport and can make any river a runway.

Stating that SpiceJet was the first in the country to bring in this concept on a pilot basis, Singh said the use of seaplane by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Gujarat elections has given it a further push.

There is a lot of interest from several States. Everyone feels it can boost tourism in a very big way by connecting places that are difficult to access by roads or any other means.

Seaplanes have a great growth potential. This alternative technology allows every river to become a runway and every pond to be an airport. This is a totally revolutionary technology that can connect from anywhere to everywhere.

Seaplanes are typically fixed-wing aircraft with a fewer number of seats and can take off from, and land on, water. While they have been in use since 19th century, they lagged behind full-fledged aircraft after heavy investments were made in setting up airports in 20th century, but have again been re-emerging on the scene as a niche segment.

If operating seaplanes is done properly, sea planes can be a big thing. There are no rules and regulations as of now and as soon as the rules are in place and if a proper framework is introduced, one can do substantial connectivity with seaplanes,” said Singh, who has overseen a major turnaround at Spicejet ever since he acquired the airline.