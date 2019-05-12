How these popular Instagrammers pose, capture and post

By | Rishika Bajjuri | Published: 9:30 pm

A platform for fashion, Instagram has recently become home to a wave of fashion bloggers. Using its popularity to their advantage, these influencers and social activists with style have curated feeds that specialise in delivering visually attractive content to their viewers.

And from flat lays to selfies, they have stopped at nothing to openly flaunt their tasteful ensemble of the day. Pretty much our all-access passes to VIP fashion shows, behind-the-scenes snaps and off-duty styling, here are a few style influencers that will make you want to perpetually wonder in the closets of their virtual vortex.

Diipa Khosla

Lawyer-turned-fashion-and-beauty-influencer, this Indian beauty has taken over Instagram for her forward sense of style and encouraging posts. With over 967K followers on the public platform, Diipa is perfect fashionista to look up to in case of needing inspiration on what to wear, regardless of the occasion. From cocktail dresses to striking lehengas, she’s got you covered.

Miroslava Duma

For all businesswomen out there, Miroslava’s Instagram profile is exactly what you need this year to improve your formal fashion sense. This Russian boss-lady is not only an investor in international fashion but also a digital entrepreneur with her own venture capital fund, Future Tech Lab. With over 1.6M followers, she has become the epitome of styling business casuals.

Danielle Bernstein

Popularly known by her blog name, WeWoreWhat, this fashion tycoon has been a muse to the fashion enthusiasts all over the world. Being named in the ‘Forbes 30 under 30’ list in 2017, Danielle has since been a major style icon and an inspiration for her body positivity messages to a multitude of women.

Chiara Ferragni

Ranked by Forbes as the most powerful fashion influencer in 2017, this Italian influencer is the cream of the fashion crop. With her style choices that range from chic to complete avant-garde, she has gained over 16.5 million followers since the commencement of her journey almost nine years ago. Follow her to get a look at her distinctive style for yourself.