How to be a tee-totaler

By | Published: 6:22 pm

Dress for the occasion, they say. What if you need to make a statement during the most mundane of days and not look over dressed? Picking a classic

t-shirt and denim combo would never let you down when you are just in the mood to dress casual.Here’s how you can get the quirkiest of slogan tees and style them to beat the heat in the summer.

The Souled Store

For those who always like to stay upbeat and relevant, TheSouledStore is the best place to scout for t-shirts and hoodies. They even have t-shirt dresses for the femme fatale who wants to sleep in peace. T-shirts themed after TBBT, Game of Thrones and Harry Potter t-shirts have a cult fan base; but even those who have a desi bent of mind can find make a good haul here.

Bewakoof

Don’t let the name fool you, as here is a collection of tees that cannot be beaten. The online store has recently included their colour of the month column, where they make basic tees on whatever trends on the Pantone colour chart for the current month. They also sell great pop culture picks, not missing popular slogans like Chalo PUBG khelte hain, How’s the Josh? and Apna Time Aayega.

Ultikhopdi

This tee-store is a clever place for all things punny. Ultikhopdi includes minimalistic designs coupled with a mildly darker dose of humour. Their t-shirts are sartorial brilliance; perfectly tailored for the summers. Some of their witty slogans are include “Bhagwan ko maante ho?” in subtitle font, a red t-shirt with a raddish doodled on it saying, “Raddish my favourite colour, and “Hakuna Batata”. Though immensely lame, these t-shirts would make anyone chuckle.

Bombay Trooper

If you are looking for a good quality t-shirt that looks nothing short of professionally designed, this is your place to be. They have a creative mix of t-shirts with Hinglish slogans and minimalistic graphic designs. One has categories ranging from movies, funny, geeky, drunk to foodie to tee-search from.