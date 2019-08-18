How to care for those linen beauties

By | Jasthi Clothing | Published: 6:37 pm

Linen, a fabric that has been a part of civilisation and history for centuries is considered one of the best materials for a plethora of reasons. Made from the fibres of flax, organic linen is recyclable, biodegradable and eco-friendly. Linen is the most preferred garment because of it’s ability to quickly absorb moisture and dry, it’s sustainability, breathability and the quality of shining through are phenomenal.

TLC for linen

Linen is a garment that automatically takes shape of how it’s kept. So, make sure to wear your linen outfit for a few hours. Leave it on a hanger instead of folding it to avoid markings. Ensure you don’t crease it; gentle hands and tender loving care is what your linen needs. The most important pointer about linen is to never dry clean it.

Washing hacks

Gentle machine wash or slow hand wash your linen outfit in cool or warm water and see to it, that you avoid fabric softeners, detergents and bleach. If your linen is stained, rinse the area with baking soda and a few drops of white vinegar gently without rubbing the fabric harshly. Avoid high heat and over crowding your machine and absolutely avoid outfits that leave colour i.e., dark colours.

Drying care

Avoid drying in sunlight to prevent fading. Air dry the fabric indoors or leave garment flat to dry. Also, say no to dryers as they can change the shape and damage the fabric. Minimise by tumble drying on low heat for a few minutes and then air dry. Iron your linen, when it’s still damp. Use a press cloth in between the fabric and machine and turn the outfit inside out to avoid marks and shine.

Style happy

Linen is an all season fabric that oozes an understated, cool, style quotient. Natural coloured linen fabrics like ivory, beige and grey are sophisticated and minimal. Deep reds, pinks, blues and yellows are also perfect colours for the fabric. Go for simple silhouettes. Men can go for loose shirts and drawstring pants while women can choose from linen dresses, kurtas, pants and shirts depending on the occasion.