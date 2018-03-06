How to cool down your workout in summers

By | Published: 11:13 pm 11:17 pm

With the rising temperatures, you must be thinking that your workout will take a beating. But, do not worry, because the only problem is the hot weather, and you can fight it out with some simple tips. All you have to do is beat the heat with cool things. Opt for things that will make your workout routine simple and easy.

Adjust your body temperature

It is advisable to take a cold water shower before your workout.

This helps in cooling down your body temperature and also improves your performance during

summer.

One has to keep in mind to maintain a balance between the heart rate and body temperature. If you are not able to take a shower, make sure you cool your head and neck with an ice pack.

Summerise your intervals

When the temperatures are rising, it is better to slow down your pace. You can always go with your regular cardio, but it is better to include speed bursts every three to five seconds. This will help you burn your calories and maintain proper body conditioning. It is important to make sure you time your intervals.

Go for essential oils

Before going for a workout, apply peppermint or eucalyptus oil at your temples and neck. This gives a cooling effect and will open the nasal passage, making it easier to breathe. It is also said that peppermint oil has benefitted people in many ways during their workouts.

Keep tabs on your ticker

It becomes difficult for your body to function, when the temperatures are hot outside. The moment you feel you have touched maximum, slow down for a while to bring back the heart rate to normal. Do not push your body when it is exhausted because there is a risk of heart stroke.