How to deal when Netflix goes wonky

By | Published: 3:14 pm

Nothing could be more frustrating than an error code flashing on the Netflix screen, just when you are ready to unwind on the weekend. But, don’t despair. You can tackle the issue. There are two ways to work around issues with Netflix. When the Netflix servers are down, obviously you can’t help it, but check whether there is an outage. Perhaps, you could search on Twitter with #Netflix just to see whether any outages are reported or go to downdetector.com which keeps tracks of all websites going down. The other option is to go to the Netflix webpage and the help section.

Perhaps, there could be some problem from your side too. Check the internet connectivity, change the wifi connection, log onto different network, perhaps your phone hotspot to see whether the site is opening. Sometimes, network configurations could also lead to Netflix outages.

And, if all these do not work, you know what to do. Switch off your wifi, the screen and reboot them again. Sometimes, this does work. Ain’t we used to giving a solid whack to the system to get it up running again sometimes? There is no empirical evidence to prove its efficacy, though. If you are frustrated enough, at least it’s cathartic. Be advised though as we don’t recommend this at all.