How to enhance your muscular endurance

By | Mohd Abdul Latheef | Published: 6:20 pm

In the trenches that I have worked and my trials at attempting to separate facts from fables in this field of exercise has taken a big chunk of my time and attention for more than three and a half decades, and I am still left trying. The very purpose of exercise is, to improve your physical ability, to make you stronger, enhance your muscular endurance, produce improved cardiovascular ability, and raise your stores of energy.

And it will, if your programme of exercise is logically planned and properly executed. The very mention of the word forearms makes us think of the famous cartoon character ‘Popeye the sailor man’, the funny little man in sailor gear with a tremendous affinity for spinach. The creator of this cartoon chooses to depict this epitome of male strength with huge muscular forearms regardless of the size of his chest, shoulders and legs.

Popeye with just one can of spinach could pulverise many of his formidable opponents. This unusual forearm size of Popeye insinuates that he certainly did not neglect the muscles of his forearms. Neglecting the forearms is a common mistake, despite the fact that the forearms are the easiest body parts to train and strengthen.

They are one of the few muscles that can be worked directly without using the weaker assisting muscles before tiring the primary ones. There are about 19 individual muscles that make up the forearm muscles. They siege their importance on both the fingers and the wrist alike. The mass on the outside of the forearm is constituted by the bellies of the extensor muscle and the inside mass by the bellies of the flexor muscles.

The many functions of the forearm include supination of the hand, pronation, gripping, and extension of the fingers and flexion of the hand in four separate directions. Both wrist flexions and extensions can be performed using our old school barbell which serves the purpose most efficiently. Increasing one’s ability to grip can not only help one to hold a barbell, dumbell or grip a chinning bar efficiently, but can assist you in reaching a number of goals.

It adds the finesse required to enhance a muscular physique, blocking, tackling, clubbing and handling opponents in a football field, enforcing submission holds and striking power, in grappling sports and martial arts. It helps in making a hard impact with faster and accurate blows in a combat situation, scaling heights requires extraordinary hand strength, which could save a life, so developing the stronger, toughen hands automatically decreases the possibility of sports injuries. Last but not the least, the so called carpal tunnel syndrome faced by corporate employees can also be prevented this way.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter