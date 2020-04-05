‘How to Get Away with Murder’ ends perfectly: Viola Davis

By | Published: 6:43 pm

Los Angeles: Actor Viola Davis says fans of her show “How to Get Away with Murder” will be satisfied with the “great” yet not so “happy” ending.

The award-winning legal thriller features Davis as Annalise Keating, a professor at a Philadelphia law school who becomes ensnared in a murder mystery with five of her students.

Created by Peter Nowalk, and produced by Shonda Rhimes, “How to Get Away” will have its series finale on May 14 on ABC.

“I don’t know if I’m into happy endings, I’m into great endings. I think happy endings sometimes can be a manipulation to give the audience what they want, but in a way that’s pat; in a way that maybe is not a realistic trajectory for the character.

“But I think this is gonna end exactly the way it should. You know what? It ends perfectly. With all of it, it makes absolute sense,” Davis told Variety on the outlet’s Instagram Live.

The actor quipped she is always “the one who gives away the plot line”, but kept the spoilers to herself, The team had done a “magnificent” job with the last episodes, she added.

“It’s like (Nowalk) took all of these fireworks and put them in a box and said ‘What would happen if we blow them all up at the same time?’ And that’s what he did. He blew them up,” she added.

For her work on “How to Get Away”, Davis became the first woman of colour to win an Emmy in the lead actress category.

She has also received two SAG Awards, a People’s Choice Award and an NAACP Image Award for her portrayal of Annalise.

The series has been praised for its on-screen inclusivity, with storylines exploring racial dynamics, LGBTQ representation, gender inequality and sex positivity.