How to get rid of painful mouth ulcers revealed

By | Dr Venugopal Gouri | Published: 7:08 pm

One of the most common complaints at a doctor’s office are the mouth sores which are painful and keep recurring all the time. Mouth sores could occur on the tongue, inner cheeks and also the gums.

The symptoms can be minor with small, oval or round ulcers and should heal in a week and less than two and do not leave any scars behind.On some occasions, the sores can be deeper and can have irregular edges and can take a long time to heal sometimes more than a month and can result in scarring.

The common cause of mouth ulcers is usually a deficiency of Vitamin B12, zinc, folic acid and iron. Either the intake of these vitamins is less or there is inadequate absorption of these vitamins into the body or there is an inadvertent loss of these essential elements.

Some individuals are sensitive to acidic foods like citrus, strawberries, pineapples or some foods like chocolate or coffee too. The aphthous could also be caused due to bacterial, viral and fungal infections of the oral cavity. A woman could be sensitive to hormonal changes during menses and develop these sores. It could be as simple as a biting of the tongue while chewing, hard brushing or the continuous abrasion of the braces that can cause aphthous. Last not but the least, it could be due to emotional stress that precipitates the apthous.

Sometimes aphthous could be due to an underlying condition too. As some individuals have difficulty in digesting wheat it could lead to celiac disease. The bowels could be prone to inflammation in various IBDs. An immune system going awry can cause autoimmune diseases. Infectious diseases like HIVs and AIDS are also common. In all the above diseases, aphthous is a common occurrence.

It is when the mouth ulcers become large or even when one is healing, the next one arises or sores that persist more than three weeks it is a cause for concern and need to be investigated. If there is severe pain while eating or drinking and high fever or loose motions associated with the condition, it should be explored.

Homeopathic medicine has good remedies like Borax, Ars alb, Mer sol, etc. that can give prompt relief to the condition. Once the cause is identified remedies like Carc, Aeth can be used for allergy of wheat or gluten etc. The underlying diseases of IBD can be addressed with Colocynth and Merc cor, etc. The inadequate absorption is corrected with deeper acting remedies like Suph, Lycopodium, etc. Nutritional supplements like folic acid, vitamin B6 and B12 and zinc can be prescribed.

