How to keep body pains at bay after viral fevers

By | Published: 5:06 pm

“It was another fine morning at the office, peering at the computer when I found that I had a cramping pain in the knee when I wanted to go to the restroom. I thought it was because of evening’s game, but as the day progressed, it became impossible to move and the night that followed was bad with fever and chills.”

These lines have become common among patients suffering from Dengue, Chikungunya and other viral fevers. The fever and chills are easily treated, but the pain afflicting the joints continues for months and has become a debilitating issue.

Dengue, Chikungunya and the others illnesses cause typical fever with severe joint pain and rash. The fever is mitigated within a span of 24-48 hours with simple homoeopathic medicines; it is the pain in the joints that is a cause for concern. The virus spreads from one person to the other through the mosquito Aedes aegypti.

The virus that takes over has a ride on the immune mechanism and the body’s defenses come to the fore by eliminating the viruses. But the mechanism during the course of elimination also produces an effect on the joints, which is arthritis. Even after the virus is eliminated the changes in the joints continue to cause pain, swelling and stiffness of the joints.

The worst part is that more than one joint of the body could be affected and what has been typical of the chikungunya arthritis is that even as the pain in the joints is being mitigated, it reappears in the other joints of the body. Research shows that this joint pain could remain even for a year and in a percentage of people more than that period of time.

Such debilitating pain also tends to confuse the healthcare providers as the arthritis mimics many autoimmune disorder like Rheumatoid arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Fibromyalgia, Psoriatic Arthritis, etc.

It is only when certain investigations are done to rule out other kind of arthritis does it dawn that it is very likely to be viral arthritis precipitated by the Chikungunya virus.

To start with fluids, rest and specific medicines for the fever like Ars alb, Eupa perf, Baptisia, Gelsemium, Rhus tox are helpful. And when the pain in the joints persists, remedies like Bryonia, Rhus tox, Actaea racemosa, Mag phos, Stellaria, Variolinum, Guiacum and Piper methysticum can help in relieving the pain, swelling and stiffness in joints. As and when warranted, deeper acting remedies like Ledum pal, Pulsatilla, Lycopodium and Ruta are utilised.

