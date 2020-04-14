How to maintain pet hygiene

By | Published: 4:56 pm

New Delhi: The first thing that all people, not just pet parents need to understand is that the World Health Organization (WHO) has clearly stated that there is no evidence of animals, including dogs and cats, spreading the Covid-19 virus. It is safe for families to interact with their pets, and there is no cause for alarm.

But pets can pick up spores from surfaces, when you send them outside your home. So, be cautious. PetKonnect’s Devanshi Shah tells you what you can do to make sure your pets remain clean at this time.

Keep pets entertained

Pets do require some movement, and if you don’t have an exclusive garden or terrace for your pet to frolic in, create some scope for activity within your home. This way, you will make sure your pet doesn’t touch a contaminated surface. You can create an obstacle course for them inside your home. Also, playing games like tug of war and fetch will keep them active in-doors. One piece of advice that works really well here is DIY toys.

Maintain hygiene protocols

A senior vet at the American vet charity PSDA claims the hygiene protocols even for pets is still important. For example, if your pet in taken out, it could bring back the virus through its paws, which can infect your home for humans. Please don’t skip sanitising them. Wipe their paws with disinfectant and brush their fur down thoroughly every time they come back from answering nature’s call.

Don’t let pets into common areas

For those living in high-rises or apartment complexes, when you’re bringing your pet back from a walk, make sure it doesn’t stand on the floor of the lift, or brush past walls. This is a small step you can take to minimise contact in common areas. Carry your pet through such parts of your residential complex, besides carrying a newspaper for it to relieve itself on. IANS