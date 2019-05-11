How to make your Mother’s Day special

By | Published: 8:03 pm

In an age where even a 50-year-old mother has mastered the art of WhatsApp forwards, the time has come for children to up their Mother’s Day game. A great Mother’s Day present would be logical behaviour before reaching for that pointless, yet witty, comeback. However, here are some other ideas that would bring the best out of your mother-child relationship.

Plan the day

If you’ve been following a routine on Mother’s Day, the key is to follow it. Some mothers look forward to simple things like breakfast in bed, midday movie and dinner at a family restaurant. For stay-at-home moms, book spa appointments, go shopping or just take your mother out for drinks and dinner.

Chilling with mom

Watch a series. Saas bahu soaps are yesterday’s news. Taarak Mehta is cool, but cooler is Sacred Games. Know what your mom’s favourite movie is and pick a show or movie that is around the same genre that you both haven’t watched.

Long conversations

Even though you are an adult now who has left the nest, your mother never forgets to call you in the evenings. If your mother is miles away from you, some quality time spent on a video call will surely brighten her day. Be the first one to say, ‘you’ve grown thinner’ or whatever your mother usually says when she sees you.

House party

If you have siblings, call them up and make sure they are around. Young moms might not appreciate a full house, but elderly mothers do; and it makes them feel loved.

For those with working moms wondering how to make their evenings, drop by at her workplace to surprise her before proceeding with the special plans.

Handwritten letters

From “you will only know when you’re a mother”, “go ask your dad” to “people are starving on the streets, and you don’t eat food”, moms will always say “mom things”. Write a heartfelt card with all the funny things your mother says, and do not post it online. Instead, hand it over to your mom with a personal gift. Every mother is unique and it is only the children that can read into what makes these extraordinary women happy.