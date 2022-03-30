How to nail the TSPSC Group IV Exam

The Government of Telangana has announced a total of 9,168 posts in the Group IV cadre.

The posts under the Group IV cadre are:

• Junior Assistant in Commercial Tax Department

• Junior Steno in I&CAD

• Typist in Disaster Response and Fire Services

• Junior Steno in Disaster Response and Fire Services

• Junior Steno in the Revenue Department

• Junior Steno in Commercial Tax Department

• Typist in Commercial Tax Department

• Junior Assistant in I&CAD

• Typist in the Revenue Department

• Junior Assistant in the Revenue Department

• Junior Assistant in Panchayat Raj

• Typist in Panchayat Raj

• Village Revenue Officer (VRO)

• Village Revenue Assistant (VRA)

• JA in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad

• Junior Assistant in Director Of Medical Education

• Junior Assistant in Forest Department

TSPSC Group IV Age Limit 2022

• Minimum: 18 years

• Maximum: 44 years

Age relaxation is applicable to the reserved category candidates as follows:

• OBC candidates: 3 years

• SC/ST applicants: 5 years

• PWD candidates: 10 years

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree from any recognized university

TSPSC Group IV is a single stage examination consisting of the following two papers with a weightage of 150 marks per paper

• Paper I – General Knowledge

• Paper II – Secretarial Abilities

The written test is followed by a proficiency test

Proficiency Test

• A test in ‘Proficiency in Office Automation with usage of computers and associated software’ will be conducted for those candidates picked up in the ratio of 1:2 duly following the rule of reservation after the written examination. The candidates are required to qualify in the Proficiency Test for the purpose of selection. It is only a qualifying test and marks secured by the candidates will not be counted for the purpose of selection.

The maximum marks allocated for the proficiency test is 50 and the qualifying marks for various communities is/are

– SC/ST/PH – 15

– BC’s – 17.5

– OC’s – 20

Syllabus

Paper-I: General Knowledge

1. Current affairs

2. International Relations and Events

3. General Science in everyday life

4. Environmental Issues and Disaster Management

5. Geography and Economy of India and Telangana

6. Indian Constitution: Salient Features

The salient features of Indian Constitution that a candidate must study are – Procedure of amendment, Fundamental Rights, DPSP, Fundamental Duties, Indian Federalism, Constitutional and Statutory Bodies.

7. Indian Political System and Government

Under this segment candidates must be aware of – the various authorities and their powers and functions under the central and state governments; provisions related to local self government and scheduled and tribal areas.

8. Modern Indian History with a focus on Indian National Movement

Ancient and Medieval history is not mentioned in the syllabus so these areas need not be studied.

9. History of Telangana and Telangana Movement

10. Society, Culture, Heritage, Arts and Literature of Telangana

11. Policies of Telangana State

The last three topics are important as nearly 40 questions can be expected from them. Candidates must focus on facts –

– Date of launch, place of launch, target segment, budget allocation, aims and objectives – of the schemes of Telangana state government

– Facts related to historical monuments, books, songs, authors, handlooms, handicrafts, Telangana dialects and cuisine

– All events, persons, organizations, government orders, committees related to the movement and formation of Telangana state.

Paper-II: Secretarial Abilities

1) Mental Ability (Verbal and non-verbal)

2) Logical Reasoning

3) Comprehension

4) Re-arrangement of sentences with a view to improving analysis of a passage

5) Numerical and Arithmetical abilities

