How to remix that wardrobe

By | Jasthi Clothing | Published: 8:08 pm

Your wardrobe has piles of clothes scattered everywhere, but you still somehow can’t manage to find anything to wear is a connundrum every girl faces in the world. But, fear not, because we have a few magic tricks that can rescue your falling sartorial spirit. We’ve curated a list of ways in which you can play around and coordinate various pieces from your closet.

Shades of shirts

Shirts are the most versatile, come to think of it. Pair your favourite shirt with palazzos, lehengas, culottes or teensy shorts, depending on your mood and occasion. For an athleisure-yet-formal style, you could wear your shirt with joggers too. Contrasting colours are key.

Pathaka pants

There is a plethora of styles when it comes to pants. From cigarette pants, jodhpurs, denims to trousers, the list is endless. Pull on your pants and go with the flow when it comes to picking your blouse. They can go with anything right from kurtas, graphic tees to tank tops.

Shrug it on

Shrugs and overcoats are the best outfit enhancers. A non-promising outfit could become a striking looker in a jiffy with the right shrug. Pair a plain dress with an ikat or embroidered shrug. Tank tops or graphic tees go amazingly well with denim jackets.

Kool in kurtas

We mean it, when we say that kurtas are the epitome of style, comfort and elegance. Kurtas are the easiest to don and effortlessly harmonise with your innate sense of fashion. Pair your kurtas with skirts, culottes, trousers, joggers, leggings, palazzos or any other pair of bottoms, and they’ll somehow look exquisite. Kurtas without the side slit also make for great indie styled dresses.

Now that we’ve given you all the ammunition on wardrobe mixing, all you’ve to do is put your best fashion foot forward.

Jasthi Clothing

Instagram.com/Jasthi clothing

Facebook.com/Jasthi clothing