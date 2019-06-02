How to rinse out the bacteria from your water bottle

By | Published: 8:03 pm

The beauty of a reusable bottle is just that, it can be reused. This automatically implies that there is a certain amount of time and energy that is involved in their maintenance. Apart from bad odour, there are certain things you need to keep in mind when you get into repeated usage of water bottles.

First among which is that bacteria multiply like crazy in wet, dark environment. Have you ever tried to scan your bottles for dust particles? If yes, take a hint and wash your waters bottles clean. While some prefer throwing them in the dishwasher, there are those who stick to the good old method of cleaning by hand. If you wish to do so, here are a few tricks that you might find useful:

Super mix

First things first, fill your bottle halfway with water and add a few drops of dish wash liquid to it. Close the lid and rinse it well. Throw the water and repeat the process twice.

Pump with the brush

Once that is done, take a bristled brush and pump it through the bottle a couple of times. Push the brush up and down, and in a circular motion to get all the dirt out.

Of lids and caps

First, soak the lids and caps in hot water for an hour or so, and, then, take a sponge and scrub it properly. This removes any dust particles that might have stuck to the bottled when exposed to dirt and pollution.

Final wash

Once you are done with all the soapy business, wash the bottle and the lids thoroughly with water. Make sure that the soap is cleaned out properly or it might cause stomach infections to the person using the bottle.

A simple tip

Once you are done washing the bottles, remove the lid and keep the bottles upside down on the counter and let them air dry. This ensures that all the smelly odours are kept at bay.

Tools you can put to use

• Bristle brushes

• Sponge

• Dish soap

• Bleach (optional)

• White vinegar (optional)

• Hydrogen peroxide (optional)

Key warnings

• Do not use extremely hot water

• Do not overuse dish wash liquid

• Make sure that there isn’t any soapy residue left in the bottle before using it