How to rock a power suit

Believe it or not, but power suits are back in the fashion game. Sleek, chic and fast fashion is taking over the world and it’s about time we matched up to the pace. It’s time to say good bye to everything else in your wardrobe and welcome suits for every day of the week. We’ve curated a list of power suit styles and every occasion you can rock it to.

The wide leg

The casual, effortless power suit; pair a t shirt with wide leg pants and a loose blazer to form your look. A monochrome look in white, grey, black or neon colours should make the outfit look stunning. This rocker can be worn to any casual or semi-formal outing.

The bralette

Pair your favourite bralette with a comfortable pair of trousers or denims and a blazer or waist coat. This look oozes a lot of nonchalance and sensuality. Go for fabrics that are light and have a bit of sheen to give a touch of class.

The slim fit

Slim fit pants have been in since forever. A good pair of skinny fits or slim fit trousers should go a long way in giving length your body and kick to your suit. Top it on with a good blazer. Add a shirt or camisole if you’re the shy one. Don’t forget your pumps if it is a formal soiree.

The skirt suit

The ethereal classic skirt suit; the one we’ve seen almost every A-list Hollywood star sport with panache in at least one her films is one object every woman must own. The shirt, pencil skirt and blazer set are a sophisticated suit that will look good on any woman and is absolutely perfect for anything work. Ditch the blazer for an after work social scene.

The dress

The most dainty and demure yet fierce and powerful of all suits, the dress and blazer pair is a deadly combination. There are myriad dresses you could pair with your favourite blazer. Corset dresses for a night out, maxi for a luncheon, A-line for a formal setting and ethnic for a festive celebration. Rock any style with confidence and you’re good to go.

