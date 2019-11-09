How to select an ideal water heater

By | Published: 12:12 am

With the onset of the winter, you must be wondering which water heater to buy?

A plethora of options are available in the market in different sizes, design, performance and as it involves electricity and high temperatures, safety of the user is also a prime factor.

Thus it requires a thorough research before the final purchase decision. Below mentioned are some important check points you must tick before selecting the right water heater for your bathroom.

Product safety features

A reliable product with appropriate safety features is a must to ensure your family’s safety. Check if the geyser is integrated with high grade heating element and is shock proof and weather proof making it durable and safe. The valves used should be made of brass and not plastic to increase the durability quotient. Water heaters should be fitted with multi-functional valve that helps in releasing pressure when pressure exceeds limit. One must opt for water heaters inbuilt with electrical insulation feature to store heated hot water in an insulated storage tank along with Thermal Cut Out feature that ensures that the water heater elements doesn’t switch on unless the water reaches a defined level.

Energy efficiency

With ever rising electricity bills, energy efficiency appliances are the most preferred ones. The new age water heaters now boast of technology that ensures faster heating and keeps water hot for longer duration. Five-star rating products top the selection criteria.

Digital displays

The new age water heaters come with smart digital features to operate. Just like other appliances such as air conditioner, digital display and soft touch digital panel in water heaters makes it easier to set the required heating temperature. The display provides you with a much-needed frame of reference before changing the settings.

Ideal capacity and compact design

Now water heaters are available in different sizes and capacities. The options start from 1 litre and go up to 50 litres for the use. Hence, assessment of water consumption for a family is a must to select a right appliance. For e.g. one should look at buying a water heater with a capacity of 15-25 litres for a family of 3-4 people. Those with multiple draws of hot water at a single time may need a water heater with a bigger storage tank.

Installation by trained technicians

Since the product is an electrical appliance and it is always suggested and beneficial if company trained technician are installing the product as they have an expertise on the same.

Warranty

There is a range of warranties available and in general, are found to be between two to seven years. Look for the maximum warranty available as some companies offer up to five years and 10 years warranty on the tank.

KE Ranganathan, MD, Roca Bathroom Products Private Limited