How to spend 48 hours in Hyderabad...

By | Naman Vakharia | Published: 11:06 pm 8:30 pm

Hyderabad is not just a city; it’s an emotion. An emotion-filled with joy, laughter, sorrow, the traffic and most importantly, its people. What makes Hyderabad unique is its people and multi-ethnic, multi-lingual, and multi-religious communities coexisting in similarities and differences with utmost harmony.

This coexistence is personified in its various sites of attraction around the city. If you want to experience this beautiful city or revisit its ever-glowing charm, then a curated list of what to do in Hyderabad for 48 hours will do just that.

Day 1

You begin your day with the Nizam’s Museum located near Purani Haveli and soak in its grandeur, the beauty of the artefacts in the museum, besides getting a glimpse into the lives of the Nizams during the 19th and 20th century.

Then, a 15-minute walk will take you to the iconic Charminar. Charminar is a synonym for Hyderabad and reflects the ethos and values on which the city stands strong. Around Charminar there many things to do — from shopping for colourful bangles of all shapes and sizes at Laad Bazaar to checking out pearls at the Pearl Market. And a 2-minute walk will take you to the Mecca Masjid built under the ruler Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah.

The mosque is built using the soil from Mecca, hence the name. A brisk 6-minute walk will take you to the Chowmahalla Palace which depicts the nobility and kingship of the history of Hyderabad.

In the evening, you can enjoy the golden hour around the Hussain Sagar Lake or take a boat ride to the Buddha Statue and have a relaxed end to the day.

Day 2

This particular day will consist of the other side of the city with happening restaurants and parties filled with youngsters. So, we begin with delicious breakfast at Chutneys, Jubilee Hills, which serves a variety of lip-smacking chutneys and dishes incorporating south Indian and north Indian cuisines.

Post the breakfast, a short ride will take you to the Qutb Shahi Tombs which have lush landscaped gardens and beautifully ornate domed tombs. It is here that you can take the perfect picture for the ‘gram’.

A 20-minute walk will take you to the fortress of Hyderabad — the Golconda Fort which portrays the historical magnitude of military, religious and cultural practices of the past. Post this, a good lunch can be had in any restaurant around Hitec City, Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills.

After lunch, for evening sight-seeing, one can visit the KBR Park, have a stroll in the serenity of nature or seek spiritual blessings in the beautiful Jagannath Temple or have a nice cup of chai and samosas, while reading a book at Lamakaan.

In no way is this list exhaustive and every Hyderabadi can have their own way of enjoying the city. You have to find yours, and this list is a great way to help you discover that enthusiasm in you.

