‘Howdy Modi’: Separatist Sikhs, Pakistanis to hold protest

By | Published: 7:52 pm

Houston: As the large Indian American community in Houston and across America prepare to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ‘Howdy Modi’ event on Sunday, thousands of separatist Sikhs and Pakistanis have converged here to hold a protest against Modi.

Over 50,000 Indian Americans have gathered for the ‘Howdy Modi’ event that will also see US President Donald Trump joining Modi on the dais, in a rare gesture.

According to reports, around 20,000 Pakistanis and separatist Sikhs have gathered in Houston to hold a #GoBackModi campaign, that will be held while the Howdy Modi event is on. The Pakistanis and separatist Sikhs, with the active promotion of Pakistan, have dubbed Modi as the “Face of Indian terrorism”.

The protesters have already conducted a rehearsal and also held a truck rally in Houston, with large protest banners on their vehicles.

The protests come as two US-based Kashmiri activists have filed a federal lawsuit accusing Prime Minister Modi of rights violations in Kashmir. New Delhi is known to be in touch with Washington over the Prime Minister’s security in view of the protests.

According to reports, the 73-page lawsuit filed by two US-based Kashmiris activists along with the Kashmir Khalistan Referendum Front (KKRF), alleges that Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Indian Army’s Lt. Gen Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, Corps Commander of Srinagar-based 15 Corps, carried out “extrajudicial killings”, and inflicted “cruel, inhuman, degrading treatment or punishment” upon Kashmiris and also of “deliberate” killing of Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir, following revocation of its special status.