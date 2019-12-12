HP launches Spectre x360 with 22-hour battery for Rs 99,990

By | Published: 8:11 pm

New Delhi: PC and printer major HP Inc on Thursday launched world’s smallest convertible Spectre x360 13 for tech-savvy users in India that comes with quad-core 10th Gen Intel chip, up to 22-hour-long battery life and 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio, for Rs 99,990.

Weighing just 1.27 kg, the ultra-slim HP device offers quad-core 13-inch convertible, HP Webcam Kill Switch, dedicated mute mic key and optional HP Sure View display, the company said in a statement.

“At HP, we innovate to improve and we reinvent because we want to keep pushing the paradigms of excellence. The new HP Spectre x360 13 is the outcome of our efforts that will set new benchmarks of design and performance in the PC industry,” said Vinay Awasthi, Managing Director, HP Inc. India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The “Webcam Kill Switch” keeps users safe from webcam hacking with a physical on/off switch to electrically turn off the webcam when not in use.

The device houses the company’s first 4K OLED 13-inch diagonal display with “True Black HDR” for perfect blacks, anti-reflection display for outdoor viewing, and factory colour calibration for amazing viewing experiences.

“The new HP Spectre x360 is a beautiful and powerful machine that ensues from our commitment to innovate for the consumers and equip them with the right tools and technology to unleash their potential,” said Vickram Bedi, senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc India.

The device offers an integrated functionality with USB-C port placement angled in the right corner for improved cord management and the power button on the left corner of the device to avoid accidental power shut-offs.

The device comes in two colours: Nightfall Black with Copper Luxe accents and Poseidon Blue with Pale Brass accents.

One can easily log into the device using Windows Hello with standard features like HP’s smallest IR camera at 2.2 mm and a fingerprint reader, conveniently located on the keyboard deck.