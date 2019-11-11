HP maul Hyderabad in Syed Mushtaq Ali cricket tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:02 pm

Hyderabad: In a lop-sided contest, Himachal Pradesh routed Hyderabad by 84 runs in the Group C league match of the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali cricket tournament at Cricket Stadium, Sector-16, Chandigarh, on Monday. Chasing 184 for victory, the Ambati Rayudu led Hyderabad team were bundled out for a low score of 99 in 19 overs. This was Hyderabad’s second defeat after winning the opening match against Punjab.

Hyderabad began badly in the big chase. Left-handed opener Tanmay Agarwal departed in the fourth over while Akshath Reddy, who is in poor form, was out for seven. But off-spinner Ayush Jamwal dealt a severe blow when he bagged the prize wicket of Rayudu, who was lbw in the sixth over. There was further trouble for Hyderabad when Jamwal dismissed the in-form B Sandeep. The twin blows derailed Hyderabad hopes. Hyderabad were reduced to 49 for 4 in 9.2 overs.

Himachal were on top and Hyderabad’s fight ended although Himalay Agarwal played a lonely battle to delay the inevitable. Agarwal fell for 27-ball 21.

Earlier, batting first, HP were given a good start as Abhimanyu Kamlesh Rana (26) and Prashant Chopra (32) put on 44 runs in 5.4 overs. Mohammad Siraj broke the opening pair by dismissing Rana while left-arm spinner Mehdi Hasan scalped the wicket of the consistent Chopra.

Ekant Chander Sen, who top scored with a 32-ball 38 and Amit Kumar (32 not out) stitched 32 runs. Later on Rishi Dhawan struck a 12-ball 29 not out to take HP to a challenging and winning total.

Siraj finished with two wickets. Hyderabad bowlers lacked discipline and leaked runs in plenty in the slog overs.

