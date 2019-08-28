By | Published: 4:12 pm

New Delhi: HP Inc on Wednesday announced the expansion of its Chromebook portfolio in India with new HP Chromebook 14 series that starts from Rs 23,990.

With 14-inch HD ultra-bright touchscreen, local language support and access to more than one million Android Apps, the device comes with 64GB of SSD storage and a massive 100GB of Google Cloud storage.

The customer will also get 2GB of high-speed 4G data from JioFi device for one year, along with the prime subscription to over 14 Jio Digital apps.

“After the successful introduction of HP Chromebook x360 recently, we are excited to expand our Chromebook portfolio in India to provide exceptional Chrome OS experience and power-packed PC performance to all users,” Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India said in a statement.

Powered by Intel Apollo Lake dual-core processors, this HP Chromebook in Chalkboard Grey and Snow White colours houses Google Assistant features and support for the local language.

HP Chromebook with 180-degree hinge has less than 10 seconds of boot time so that users can directly access files and data by just logging into the system with their Google account.

The new Chromebook comes with multiple security features such as “Verify Boot” that performs self-checks to repair any system corruptions, “Always ready security” with built-in virus protection and auto-updates, among others.

“With the rising proliferation of Android platform in India, we are witnessing an increasing preference among the Gen Z users for using apps as tools of computing. We want to cater to this new trend in India by introducing Chromebooks to the consumers that will provide them familiar experience and power-packed PC performance,” said Anurag Arora, Lead, Consumer Personal Systems, HP Inc. India.

The HP Chromebook 14 with narrow bezels weighs 1.54 kgs. The device houses Bang & Olufsen dual speakers and comes with “47 watt-hours long battery life”.

The device is available at 250 HP World Stores in 28 cities, HP Online Store and leading e-commerce players.