HPS alumni donates mask to Cyberabad police

Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: The alumni of Hyderabad Public School (HPS), Begumpet have come forward to support police personnel in the fight against Covid-19 and donated masks to the Cyberabad Police here on Tuesday.

The alumni representatives handed over 150 N95 masks and 1,000 surgical masks to Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar, to be distributed among the officers who have been risking their lives to keep people safe during the pandemic. Sajjanar appreciated the generosity of HPS alumni.

