HPS Society contributes to fight COVID-19 challenges

Published: 9:37 pm

Hyderabad Public School (HPS) is one of the oldest educational institutions of the country which had produced some of the finest leaders, achievers, sportsmen, etc. The managing committee of the Hyderabad Public School Society, as always, is committed to serve and has been in the forefront in this endeavour for the past 97 years.

As a part of its social responsibility, the managing committee has come forward to contribute Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as a token of commitment in the service of Telangana State. The Hyderabad Public School Society also contributed Rs 5 lakh to Akshay Patra Foundation towards feeding the poor and the daily wage earners.

Speaking on the occasion, office bearers, Hyderabad Public School Society, said, “In this time of difficulty and to tackle the spread of COVID-19, Hyderabad Public School stands with the government. And we’ve come forward to contribute Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Rs 5 lakh to Akshay Patra towards feeding the poor and the daily wage workers in the unorganised sector. We hope our contribution will help the government to face the challenges in fighting the pandemic COVID-19, which has created problems and disrupted lives across many countries.”

