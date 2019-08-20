HPS, St Joseph’s girls clinch CISCE volleyball titles

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:38 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet and St Joseph’s Public School King Koti bagged junior and senior girls titles respectively at the CISCE Regional Sports and Games AP and Telangana Region Volleyball tournament at St Joseph’s School, Habsiguda on Tuesday.

HPS downed St Ann’s High School Basheerabad 2-0 while St Joseph’s girls beat Sherwood Public School in the same margin in the final. St Joseph’s Public School, Malakpet girls and HPS Begumpet won the third places in junior and senior categories.

Junior girls (Final): Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet bt St Ann’s High School Basheerabad 2-0; Semis: St Ann’s School Basheerbad bt St Joseph’s School, Malakpet 2-; HPS Begumpet bt Little Flower School, Guntur 2-0; Third place: St Joseph’s Public School, Malakpet bt Little Flower School, Guntur 2-0.

Senior girls (Final): St Joseph’s Public School, King Koti bt Sherwood Public School 2-0; Semis: Sherwood Public School bt Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet 2-1; St Joseph’s Public School, King Koti bt Future Kids School, Hyderabad 2-0; Third place: Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet bt Future Kids School, Hyderabad 2-0.