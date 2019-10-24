HPS student wins competition in Dubai

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Prem Madhav Bali, student of Class VI from Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet won the grand finale of Junior Model International Competition held in Dubai from October 14 to 19.

Prem is an avid shooter and rider and had won many awards and competitions. Though hearing impaired, Madhav Bali has won many competitions and had made the country proud by winning the world final of Junior Model International, a press release said.

He represented India at world finals along with 50 participants from 24 countries. In the past, Madhav Bali won 6 titles at the pre–event of Junior International Model Competition held at Calicut in April.

