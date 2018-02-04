HPS student wins Hyderabad Regional Brain Bee

By | Published: 10:49 pm

Hyderabad: A Adarsh Reddy of Hyderabad Public School won the 13th edition of Hyderabad Regional Brain Bee, a neuroscience contest conducted for Class XI students of Biology by Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in collaboration with Indian National Brain Bee, here on Sunday.

Adarsh would now participate in the 11th edition of Indian National Brain Bee competition to be conducted at Pune in May. The contest had 22 students participating from 13 schools and colleges.

In the contest, Bhavans Sri Aurobindo Junior College student R Manisha stood second while Hyderabad Public School student C Srinivasa was adjudged the third winner.

Indian National Brain Bee champion will participate in International Brain Bee Championship, scheduled to be held during Federation of European Neurosciences Societies conference at Germany in second week of July.