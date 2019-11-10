HPS students showcase their talent

By | Published: 6:36 pm

Eye catchy rope Malkhamb with 84 students displaying different asanas on rope, energizing Equestrian display of cantering, trotting and galloping and a captivating Calisthenics display, and of course, the presence of former international cricketer, Ajit Agarkar.

The annual sports day of the Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet at Basalath Jah Stadium turned out to be a colourful and enchanting event. Other mesmerising performances that left the audience completely awestruck were display of martial arts, aerobics with 180 girl student and a tug-o-war.

Addressing the students, Ajit Agarkar appealed to the parents to let the children grow through participating in extracurricular activities, a variety of which are pursued at HPS.

The school Board of Governors, principal, Skand Bali and vice-principal, Amritha Chandra Raju and others also participated in the annual sports day.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter