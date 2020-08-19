HR in banks remains critical

By | Published: 19th Aug 2020 12:03 am 11:39 pm

Banks are the talking point in any forum today, not because of deposits or credit held by them, but of the attitude of bankers to their customers. For every need, they look to the machine. One of my retired bosses prefers to attribute it to the HR practices in banks. He preferred to call HR: “highly ridiculous”. Another retired top executive said: “When was it good?” The issues are worth pondering in the context of banks failing on several fronts though they are the inevitable cog in the wheel of the economy.

More acceptably, another senior banker said that the recipient system should be as responsible as the delivery system. Customers complain of poor service, but when it comes to rectifying it through appropriate action, those same customers do not stand evidence, making a fool of the management. This is not to say that all is hunky-dory with banks. Banks these days have no time to investigate. Firstly, they do not accept that something is going wrong and needs correction.

People over Machines

The most important resource for banks is certainly not the machines – computers and mobiles – but the persons. They deal with customers – again not machines but persons, of all ages from school-going children to senior citizens. But what is the attention banks pay in harnessing such resources?

At one time, people accused the public sector banks of being overstaffed and overpaid. Not anymore. The compliance burden on the manager is less known, tells a regional manager. The average business per employee – just deposits and credit – has no comparison with what it was during the 1990s.

A regional manager would invariably say that he is either in a virtual meeting or busy in correcting a system or reviewing the targets for third party products like insurance, mutual funds. He at best reviews that banking business his boss would like him to review – Mudra Loans or PMEGP or other government schemes. He would hardly claim full knowledge of all the managers and staff working under him.

The remuneration and the comforts of the employees, thanks to the IBA’s periodical revisions because of negotiations with bank unions, are market competitive. Social security, including medical and health benefits, leave fare concessions allowing even overseas travel, leave no grouse for any of them. Yet, none seem to be happy. Most customers in any case are not happy. Frauds are on the rise. Higher the cadre in the bank, more the necessity to toe the line of the boss than the market share in business he should seek to achieve or the business risks he should address. There is disillusionment in most cadres. It is important to go to the root cause of the situation.

High Aspirations

All those recruited into a bank are equally endowed, on the day of recruitment, with an aspiration to move up the ladder. Why then, within a few years, either they become indolent or irresponsible? Why would an employee not so much care if his neighbour does not deal with an issue or customer as he should?

More than in any other institution, in banks, ethics matter the most as the employee deals with other’s money and money that is fungible. The entire surveillance system of the bank – monitoring and supervision – should devote enough attention to this aspect. Culturing a person into continuity of ethical practices is the prime responsibility of HR management. Therefore, such responsibility rests with every supervisor – whether at the branch or regional/zonal/head office/corporate office.

If the employee perceives that at the highest level, persons are measured not for what they do but what they appear to do, like the drop of ink on a blotting paper, it spreads. It must be appreciated that persons are always unequal. Getting these unequal persons on board along with equals is the art and science of HR. When employees see non-performers rise to the top because their slate is clean, for, nothing was written on it, the morale of the organisation declines precipitously. Once such persons occupy the leadership positions at the performing levels, hiatus in attitudes develops. This needs to be arrested and this can be done through a process.

HR Balance Sheet

Banks should draw their HR balance sheet annually right from the branch to the corporate office with all intermediaries included. Such balance sheet, unlike the financial balance sheet, should have more on assets side than on liabilities side for a globally competitive bank.

The balance sheet I am talking of, is that a person recruited has ‘x’ knowledge, endowed with ‘y’ skills and ‘z’ attitude and all persons recruited have x+y+z=1. They should periodically get enhanced with a score given to each of these x, y, z. This score should increase with training, experience, and interactive processes on the scanner.

Each manager should take pride in every person working with him. Annual assessment should not be on a tick in the box on the self-assessment sheet but with a discussion between the assessor and assessed. A clear record of the assessment made transparently should detail what improvements are required and what supports s/he would get from the Manager. This exercise should be done at all levels.

By the time a clerk reaches a supervisory level and a supervisor reaches a top management level, x², x³, x4 levels with aggregates of ‘y’ also getting into similar or varying multiples but ‘z’, the attitude, remains at the recruited ethical and understanding level. While dealing with customers of various hues, it is but natural that the response would correspond to the customer’s own approach to the issues. Second, it is human to err. Every supervisor should lend a broad shoulder to the employee in all genuine mistakes and where required, introduce corrections with sensitivity to the situation.

Transparent and timely redress of grievance and timely punishment to the errant should not be allowed to cloud the views of good performers. This is organisational ethics requiring scrupulous attention. If HR is taken care of, all the ills we now see in banks will become history.

(The author is an Economist and a retired senior banker. The valuable suggestions of Santanu Mukherjee, former MD, SBH, are acknowledged)

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .