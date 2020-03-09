HRD Minister felicitates social activist Anju Rani

By | Published: 12:34 am 4:29 pm

New Delhi: Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank felicitated Anju Rani, a 17-year-old social activist working in the field of education in New Delhi. Senior women officers of the Ministry were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that young population will drive the future of India in the coming years and role of the youth in the nation building is crucial. They have power to change the mindset of the people.

The Minister appreciated Anju Rani for her outstanding contribution in eliminating child labour from her village and motivating their parents to allow their child to pursue education.

He was delighted to know that due to her continuous efforts around 700 dropout children enrolled in schools in her district.

Her mission ‘BulandUdaan’ is working on several other issues. So far, she has solved 965 child atrocity cases, prevented 40 child marriages, intervened in 15 sexual- harassment cases, etc.

The Minister further said Anju has come forward to fight against multiple inequalities and has contributed to nation building, so it is the responsibility of society that her family, community, government and fellow youth should motivate and support her in all possible ways. The Minister assured the best possible help to further her cause of inclusive education.