HRD Ministry launches initiative to train over 42 lakh teachers

By | Published: 4:42 pm

New Delhi: The HRD Ministry launched on Wednesday the National Initiative for School Heads’ and Teachers’ Holistic Advancements (NISHTHA) here aimed at training over 42 lakh teachers across the country.

“Teacher training is our priority. In a bid to boost education and employment, we are focusing on reskilling the teaching workforce. “NISHTHA is the world’s biggest such project and will focus on training 42 lakh teachers from across the country,” HRD School Education Secretary Rina Ray said at the launch event.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ launched the initiative’s website, training modules, primer booklet and mobile app built for the purpose.