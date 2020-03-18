HRD Ministry orders CBSE, all educational institutions to postpone exams

By | Published: 10:57 pm

New Delhi: The Ministry of Human Resource Development on Wednesday directed the CBSE and all educational institutions in the country to postpone exams till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

“While maintenance of academic calendar and exam schedule is important, equally important is safety and security of students who are appearing in various examinations as also of their teachers and parents,” HRD secretary Amit Khare said in an official communication.

“All the ongoing examinations, including CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education)board exams, be postponed till March 31 and rescheduled thereafter,” he added.

