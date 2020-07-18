HRDCL fast-tracks works on link roads

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: After inauguration of a major link road from Road No 70, Jubilee Hills (Prashasan Nagar) to Narne Road No 78, Jubilee Hills covering 0.47 kms, Hyderabad Road Development Road Corporation Limited (HRDCL) is gearing up to complete works on a few more link roads by this month end.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao had thrown open the missing link road from Prashasan Nagar to Narne Road no 78 last month.

Other link roads from Serilingampally Zonal Office to NH 65 via Manjeera Pipe Line Road covering 2.70 Kms, from HT line to Miyapur road covering 1 km and Neknampur road to Osman Sagar road via Alkapur Township covering 0.46 km in Manikonda Municipality under HMDA limits, are ready for inauguration. Making good use of the traffic-free roads during the lockdown, HRDCL developed the four link and slips roads, facilitating smooth flow of traffic in different areas.

The projects are being taken up with a cost of Rs.15.54 crore and Rs.19.51 crore respectively. These link roads were developed in less than 90 days. It was challenging but HRDCL officials completed the works, save for few minor works, said HRDCL Chief Engineer C Vasantha.

Now, the HRDCL is making all efforts to complete the works on corridor 23 from Old Mumbai Highway (Leather Park) to Road No 45, under HT line covering 1.2 km and corridor 26 from Mumbai old highway to Delhi Public School via Engineering Staff College covering 1.38 km.

Works progressing at brisk pace

Hyderabad: The State government had constituted a special purpose vehicle- HRDCL to comprehensively plan for development of model road corridors for all major roads in GHMC limits and adjoining Urban Local Bodies. The aim was to have minimum maintenance and investment and ensure decongestion on the major roads with smooth passage on link roads.

Accordingly, about 44.7 km of 37 missing link roads at an estimated cost of Rs 313.65 crore are in progress under Phase-I.

Of these, already four works have been completed and works pertaining to 19 roads are being taken up at brisk pace. The land acquisition process is underway on remaining 14 works. MA& UD Minister KT Rama Rao had directed the GHMC and HRDCL to focus on developing link and slips roads to decongest the existing road network and facilitate smooth flow of traffic.

The locations were identified based on the gravity of traffic in the area, present ease of connectivity and population density. According to identification criteria, once the missing links are constructed, the distance between the two spots will be reduced by half compared to the current passage.

