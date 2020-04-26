HRF wants AP, TS to seek review SC judgment on quota

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) took strong exception to the Supreme Court quashing the order providing 100 per cent reservation to Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates for the posts of teachers in schools in the Scheduled Areas. The Forum urged the State governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to seek review of the Supreme Court judgment to safeguard the significant Constitutional rights and special provisions meant for Adivasis in the Fifth Schedule.

In a statement issued on Saturday, HRF Coordination Committee members VS Krishna and S Jeevan Kumar appealed to all political parties in the country to oppose the judgement and ensure that the rights of Adivasis are not diluted in any manner. They also requested all democratic rights organisations and pro-people’s movements to campaign against the judgment.

The Forum termed the verdict given by a five-judge Constitution Bench on April 22, as deeply regressive undermining hard-won rights of the Adivasis. It has stated that the judgment by the Apex Court showcases a basic lack of understanding about the nature and importance of the Fifth Schedule enshrined in the Constitution.

“The judgment dilutes the special status accorded to the Adivasi residents in the Fifth Schedule areas. The strong statutory framework under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution mandates that the special purpose of the Scheduled Areas is to preserve tribal autonomy, their culture and economic empowerment to ensure social, economic and political justice and to preserve peace and good governance,” they stated.

It may be recalled that in 1986, orders were issued in the erstwhile State of Andhra Pradesh reserving 100 per cent of vacancies for Adivasis in certain government posts as applicable to the Scheduled Areas by invoking provisions of the Fifth Schedule to the Constitution. The rationale behind the reservation was that non-tribals who have no empathy with tribal people could not be expected to work with requisite dedication for the welfare of Adivasis.

