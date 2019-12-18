Hrithik feeds Deepika Padukone chocolate cake

By | Published: 7:33 pm

Deepika Padukone recently had a fan moment when Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan fed her a chocolate cake with his hands. Earlier this month, Deepika had praised Hrithik for his performance in “War”, comparing him to a popular dessert ‘death by chocolate’.

“Hrithik in ‘War’ is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!…Just saying,” she had tweeted. Now a video from celebrity manager Rohini Iyer’s house party is doing the rounds on the internet in which Hrithik is seen feeding Deepika chocolate cake.

Deepika even puts the cake tag on her head as Hrithik feeds her first, before taking a bite himself. This cute gesture of the two actors has left their fans in awe of them.

Commenting on the video, one user wrote: “Can’t take off my eyes from them. They are so adorable.” Another one commented: “Please come together in a movie….you will surely make the hottest couple on screen.” According to the reports, the two will be seen romancing in remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s 1982 film “Satte Pe Satta”.

On the work front, Deepika’s trailer of Chhapaak has received a lot of awe from the audience. The actor has now shared the film’s first song, and it portrays the innocent chemistry between her and Vikrant Massey. Titled as ‘Nok Jhok’, the melodious romantic song is an ode to the refreshing chemistry between the two who seem to be falling in love in the video.

The ‘Padmaavat ‘ actor shared the link of the song on Twitter and wrote, “Bigdi hui baat ko banata hai,aur ruthe hue ko manata hai pyaar…Here’s Malti & Amol’s #NokJhok Song out now!” Crooned by Siddharth Mahadevan, the song is composed by ace composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and the lyrics have been penned by Gulzar.

The film narrates the saga of the courageous journey of Malti who fights through all the hardships in courts. The movie is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi, who at the age of 15, was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005.